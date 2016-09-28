Brazil: Get Lula! Now! Or Else…

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 - formerly PEC 241 ...

Read more

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazi...

Read more

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil's public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impe...

Read more

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazil's President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspici...

Read more

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

Read more

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the eco...

Read more

A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
Rubem Alves is one of Brazil's most beloved and widely read writers. His essays, stories,...

Read more

Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capi...

Read more

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most grisly fashi...

Read more

There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the newborn infant of theat...

Read more

While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity pl...

Read more

There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
At the same moment that the lower chamber of the Brazilian congress was moving forward wit...

Read more

The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The debate over whether the regime change in Brazil constituted a coup hinges on whether ...

Read more

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. Wo...

Read more

IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that Brazil will surpass Italy next y...

Read more

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in...
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves,...
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead:...
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous...
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy,...
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals...
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil...
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again

Brazil: Get Lula! Now! Or Else…

Lula during a march in Ipojuca, Pernambuco - Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula The interminable, ghastly telenovela aiming at turning Brazil, the seventh-largest economy in the world, into a Banana Republic of Scoundrels while destroying its economy, is, like the infamous GWOT (Global War on Terror), a gift that keeps on giving.

No, this would never qualify as a Shakespearean tragedy or even a Monty Python sketch. Neither tragic nor funny, just nasty, brutish and overwhelmingly pathetic.

Center stage once again is Sergio Moro, the puny provincial prosecutor with an Elliott Ness complex in charge of the blatantly one-sided Car Wash corruption investigation.

Moro is a pure product of Hollywood screenwriting. He is investigator, judge, executioner, in sum, he incarnates The Law. A Magnum-deprived Dirty Harry, but armed with plenty of cheap suits.

Lula during a march in Ipojuca, Pernambuco - Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula

After the golpeachment of Dilma Rousseff, it didn't take long for Moro to play his joker: Lula in jail by all means necessary.

It started with a pathetically amateurish Powerpoint presentation by the provincial crusaders in the southern Brazilian state which doubles as Car Wash's seat, insisting they are "convinced" Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is guilty of being the Don Corleone in a vast corruption ring. But they have no proof.

Ooops. They did it again (for the third time, actually). So sub-Elliott Ness had to run back to his handlers, in the belly of the Empire of Chaos, for new "instructions."

Moro, after all, was the lucky recipient of all that savory NSA spying on Petrobras, the Brazilian Energy Ministry and (regime-changed) President Rousseff.

Lula, ever the old fox, nailed it, observing how Moro has built, alongside the ultra-right-wing Globo media empire, a framework according to which Brazilian mainstream media is able to condemn anyone at will:

"There are leaks and no one knows who leaked. Before proof is presented on whether the leak is true or false, five headlines are out. Then, you are guilty."

Lula was referring to Moro's by-the-book application of the 1990s Italian Mani Pulite proceedings when all guilty verdicts were media-induced.

In the remixed Brazilian version, the Public Ministry, the Federal Police and the Judiciary as a whole have been totally monopolized by political interests, all of them opposed to the Workers' Party, with full corporate media support.

The whole Brazilian political system is astonishingly corrupt to the core, but Car Wash only targets the Workers' Party.

Will Rats Have Their 9/11?

Immediately after this (third-time-lucky?) "new" condemnation of Lula as Mob chief, the real (judicial) Mob doubled down, ordering the arrest of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, then quietly revoked three hours later.

The ineptness of the whole thing became even more flagrant when it was proved, by lawyers defending disgraced former billionaire Eike Batista, that Mantega had never asked for hush money linked to the Petrobras racket.

It took a former minister and founder of the PSDB party, the former social democrats turned neoliberal enforcers, to confirm, on the record, Lula's analysis:

"Brazil is now under a regime in which you just need to be accused by someone in trouble with the law for it to be taken to the media and justify a preemptive arrest."

The gift will continue to keep on giving. The next "police story" will certainly be directed against impeached President Rousseff, who has lost her political immunity.

Mantega was hit because he had been chairman of the board at Petrobras. So was Dilma. It will just take another rat to accuse her out of the blue for Dilma to be "condemned."

The "logic" of the whole enterprise remains inexorable. This is what's been happening in Brazil in a nutshell. Various factions of the Brazilian parliamentary opposition, threatened by corruption investigations, Car Wash included, went for a new form of Hybrid War, supported to the hilt by the State Department, aiming simultaneously at a golpeachment against Dilma and dragging Lula's name into the mud.

Golpeachment worked—based on a dodgy reading of a constitutional procedure targeting a "crime of responsibility." Dilma did not commit any crime, responsibility or otherwise, and still she was impeached. It's no wonder that no less than 8,000 irate Brazilian jurists have launched a "Campaign for Legality."

A powerful array of institutional/oligarchic interests is behind the rabid demonization of all things Workers' Party, virtually the whole judicial system, the Globo media empire, the absolute majority of the Supreme Court.

So it's no wonder Brazil has been reduced to the slimy status of a Banana Scoundrel so-called Republic, where due legal process, burden of proof, right of defense, presumption of innocence have all been swept under the (rotten) carpet.

Rats scurrying for an escape route underneath now mirror rats mingling in the tower of power. The masterplan, with Moro as poster boy, is vicious. No less than to destroy the whole project initiated by Lula, of autonomously developing Brazil as a top multipolar leader in parallel with wealth redistribution.

It's no wonder the illegitimate and vastly unpopular Temer The Usurper "government" is already accelerating the destruction of Petrobras and handing out exploitation of the pre-salt oil reserves to foreign corporations.

A Sub-Empire of Rats is in effect. Perhaps not for too long. Before 9/11 I published a story headlined "Get Osama! Now! Or Else" … 9/11 happened roughly 10 days later. Failing to take out Lula — so he's back to win the 2018 presidential elections – may end up being a 9/11 for the Sub-Empire of Rats.

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia Times Online, where he wrote the column The Roving Eye from 2000 to 2014.

Born in Brazil, he's been a foreign correspondent since 1985, and has lived in London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, Washington, Bangkok and Hong Kong. Even before 9/11 he specialized in covering the arc from the Middle East to Central and East Asia, with an emphasis on Big Power geopolitics and energy wars.

He is the author of "Globalistan" (2007), "Red Zone Blues" (2007), "Obama does Globalistan" (2009) and "Empire of Chaos" (2014), all published by Nimble Books. His latest book is "2030", also by Nimble Books, out in December 2015. He currently lives between Paris and Bangkok. Follow him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pepe.escobar.77377

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Who's Online

We have 8456 guests and no members online

Statistics

Users
3
Articles
17369
Articles View Hits
130605033

----------

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Search