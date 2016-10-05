Brazil's First Lady Heads as a Volunteer the Just-Created Happy Child Program

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 - formerly PEC 241 ...

Read more

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazi...

Read more

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil's public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impe...

Read more

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazil's President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspici...

Read more

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

Read more

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the eco...

Read more

A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
Rubem Alves is one of Brazil's most beloved and widely read writers. His essays, stories,...

Read more

Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capi...

Read more

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most grisly fashi...

Read more

There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the newborn infant of theat...

Read more

While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity pl...

Read more

There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
At the same moment that the lower chamber of the Brazilian congress was moving forward wit...

Read more

The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The debate over whether the regime change in Brazil constituted a coup hinges on whether ...

Read more

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. Wo...

Read more

IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that Brazil will surpass Italy next y...

Read more

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in...
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves,...
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead:...
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous...
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy,...
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals...
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil...
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again

Brazil's First Lady Heads as a Volunteer the Just-Created Happy Child Program

First Lady Marcela Temer and Michel Temer at the Happy Child launching - Antonio Cruz - ABr In her first speech as ambassador of the Criança Feliz (Happy Child) program, Brazil's First Lady Marcela Temer said this Wednesday (October 5), during the ceremony to launch the program, that care for Brazilian children is important for the country's development.

With an initial budget of US$ 93 million, the initiative was created by the Ministry of Social Development (MDS), stimulating the full development of children.

According to the MDS, the program is aimed at pregnant women, children up to three years old and family members of the Bolsa Família conditional cash transfer program, children up to six years old who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit and their families, and children up to six years old away from family life because of protective measures.

"Each Brazilian person, since pregnancy, is important for the development of Brazil. I will work as a volunteer to raise people's awareness and mobilize civil society for actions that can guarantee improvements in people's lives," said Marcela Temer.

First Lady Marcela Temer and Michel Temer at the Happy Child launching - Antonio Cruz - ABr

According to her, the main purpose of Criança Feliz is to provide care for children and stimulate their development during early childhood.

The teams working in the program will visit families' houses for monitoring. Formed by professionals from areas like health, education, social work, human rights, and culture, these teams will be responsible for providing information to the members of the program in order to strengthen family and community ties.

In a statement, President Michel Temer noted it will be a task in which both the government and the public enterprise should join forces.

"What we're doing today is caring for the well-being of our society, especially for its most fragile segments, among them those in extreme poverty who benefit from Bolsa Família, a program that has been successful and should remain so," Temer said.

"We've increased Bolsa Família's benefits, which hadn't been done for two years. We went beyond. Criança Feliz aims to provide support for children under formation. Some eight to ten years ago, science started to realize that a child's personality is formed from the ages of zero to three, so this care is necessary," he added.

68% Do Not Trust Temer

President Michel Temer's administration was rated bad or terrible by 39% of the Brazilians heard as part of a CNI/Ibope survey in September.

The percentage of people who regard his government as OK totals 34%, and those who describe it as great or good add up to 14%. Twelve percent do not know or did not answer. The figures were released today by the National Industry Confederation (CNI).

CNI/Ibope's latest survey, conducted in June, evaluated Temer's then interim government after a little more than a month into his administration.

The acting government was viewed as bad or terrible by 39% of the population, good or great by 13% and OK by 36%. Those who did not know or did not answer amounted to 13%.

Of the respondents, 28% approve of the way President Temer rules, against 55% who disapprove of it. In the previous study, these values stood at 31% and 53%, respectively. As for confidence, 26% trust in the president, and 68% do not, compared to the previous 27% and 66%.

The survey heard 2,002 people in 143 municipalities between September 20 and 25, and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Positive for Government

Temer described the result of the municipal elections this past Sunday as "positive" for the parties in the government's parliamentary base. The allied parties ensured a "splendid victory" in the race for mayoralties, which strengthens his support in pushing through fiscal adjustment measures in Congress, he said.

National head of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), Temer saw his party secure the largest number of mayoralties in the country. The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), the PMDB's number one ally, experienced the highest growth compared to the 2012 elections.

Smaller parties, which also add up to a significant amount of seats on the government's side in the lower house, also elected more mayors than it did four years ago.

"The parties in the government's base ensured a splendid victory in the elections all across Brazil. This strengthens our parliamentary base, particularly at a moment when we have to approve something that's crucial to the recovery of employment in the country, namely the spending cap," the president argued.

Temer reiterated he is to uphold his decision, observed in the first round of the elections, not take part in any campaign.

The statements were made by the president still at the airport in Buenos Aires. Temer visited Argentina and Paraguay with the purpose of expanding commercial ties between Brazil and the two countries.

ABr

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Who's Online

We have 8539 guests and no members online

Statistics

Users
3
Articles
17369
Articles View Hits
130605131

----------

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Search