Snowden's Brazilian Friend in Rio Wins a Seat as a Councilman

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 - formerly PEC 241 ...

Read more

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazi...

Read more

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil's public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impe...

Read more

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazil's President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspici...

Read more

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

Read more

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the eco...

Read more

A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
Rubem Alves is one of Brazil's most beloved and widely read writers. His essays, stories,...

Read more

Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capi...

Read more

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most grisly fashi...

Read more

There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the newborn infant of theat...

Read more

While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity pl...

Read more

There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
At the same moment that the lower chamber of the Brazilian congress was moving forward wit...

Read more

The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The debate over whether the regime change in Brazil constituted a coup hinges on whether ...

Read more

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. Wo...

Read more

IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that Brazil will surpass Italy next y...

Read more

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in...
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves,...
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead:...
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous...
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy,...
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals...
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil...
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again

Snowden's Brazilian Friend in Rio Wins a Seat as a Councilman

David Miranda, a friend of Snowden, has become a councilman in Rio Brazilian activist David Miranda, a personal friend of the American whistleblower Edward Snowden, was elected to the City Council of Rio de Janeiro during the municipal elections on October 2 as a candidate for PSOL, a leftist party. Snowden had endorsed him.

Miranda is the man behind the creation of the Snowden Treaty, a campaign to protect whistleblowers. He made world news in 2013, when he was arrested in London's Heathrow airport.

The authorities wanted him to tell them where they could find Snowden, the former NSA agent who disclosed how the US had created a global spying network. Glenn Greenwald, Miranda's companion, was one of the journalists who got Snowden's information.

In a video released before Brazil's elections, Snowden criticized the political situation in Brazil and after saying he would not tell anyone on whom to vote, he added: "David Miranda is a principled man. If you back him up he will fight for you."

David Miranda, a friend of Snowden, has become a councilman in Rio

Two years after Edward Snowden leaked information about the US government's mass surveillance to reporter Glenn Greenwald, the two were joined by other journalists and leaders to draft an international pact for privacy rights called the Snowden Treaty.

The global agreement aimed to "curtail mass surveillance and protect the rights of whistleblowers."

"Protecting the right to privacy is vital not just in itself but because it is an essential requirement for the exercise of freedom of opinion and expression, the most fundamental pillars of democracy."

The draft treaty was designed to gain nation-states as signatories. It was the creation of Glenn Greenwald's partner David Miranda.

"Snowden is one of my closest friends. We talk to each other every week. In 2013, I ran a campaign in which we collected half a million signatures, for him to get asylum in Brazil. It reached the Congress, but then the position of the Brazilian government was very passive," Miranda said.

He added that, "Currently, in the United States another campaign has been launched and it asks for Snowden to be pardoned. We support it as well."

Talking about Snowden's life in Russia, Miranda said that Snowden feels great because he has the "opportunity to live his life." "His girlfriend of 11 years is living with him.

"He has the opportunity to participate in the debates which he started all over the world. He participates in them via the Internet. He even has a robot which he uses to move around the universities and communicate with people," Miranda revealed.

Talking about the media in Brazil, Miranda said that there is a group of companies which primarily controls the media. This group has the same agenda, so they just duplicate the information from each other.

"Brazilians have long been forced to consume the information supplied by this group and it complicates the dialogue and limits the perception of the outside world," Miranda explained.

The activist said that it is very important to maintain a dialogue with the international media and at the same time it is vital to engage in the creation of independent media locally by trying to talk about what is happening in the international scene.

The Snowden Treaty is supported by celebrities such as academic Noam Chomsky, security researcher Jacob Appelbaum, and actor John Cusack.

Snowden currently faces charges in the US for revealing the extent of mass surveillance conducted by the NSA and other government agencies.

Sputnik

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Who's Online

We have 9093 guests and no members online

Statistics

Users
3
Articles
17369
Articles View Hits
130605702

----------

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Search