Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 - formerly PEC 241 ...

Read more

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazi...

Read more

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil's public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impe...

Read more

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazil's President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspici...

Read more

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

Read more

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the eco...

Read more

A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
Rubem Alves is one of Brazil's most beloved and widely read writers. His essays, stories,...

Read more

Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capi...

Read more

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most grisly fashi...

Read more

There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the newborn infant of theat...

Read more

While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity pl...

Read more

There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
At the same moment that the lower chamber of the Brazilian congress was moving forward wit...

Read more

The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The debate over whether the regime change in Brazil constituted a coup hinges on whether ...

Read more

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. Wo...

Read more

IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that Brazil will surpass Italy next y...

Read more

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in...
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves,...
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead:...
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous...
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy,...
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals...
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil...
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration

Favela in São Paulo surrounded by high-rises - WikimediaSão Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazil's biggest city to the incoming mayor, João Dória, on December 31, 2016. One urgent task: finally passing his long-debated affordable housing plan.

The city's severe housing shortage particularly affects poor residents. According to recent data, at least 13,706 of its poorest households (those earning less than three times the monthly minimum wage of US$ 250) live in slums or squatter settlements. Another 53,214 share housing with other families, and 22,297 households live in overcrowded conditions.

Affordable housing is a key component of Mayor Haddad's master plan for São Paulo, which was praised at the United Nations Habitat 3 conference in October for its emphasis on "social urbanism".

To meet the needs of some 1.2 million homeless or precariously housed citizens, it calls for upgrading slums and granting land tenure to their residents, conversion of abandoned buildings, new construction and, critically, rent subsidies.

Favela in São Paulo surrounded by high-rises - Wikimedia

It's scheduled for vote by the city legislature in the coming weeks, but approval is no guarantee it will be implemented. Dória won by campaigning to take the city in a different direction than his Workers' Party predecessor. His urban development secretary has already promised to make housing regulations more "appealing" to real estate developers.

In Brazil, a nationwide emphasis on home ownership has failed markedly to provide housing for the country's poorest. Unlike the United States and Europe, where a significant part of housing inventory consisted of government-owned rentals, Brazilian policy favors people buying, not renting, apartments.

The federal Minha Casa Minha Vida program ("My House My Life"), launched in 2009, aims to make home ownership accessible by providing high subsidies and low monthly installments. To date, 2.6 million units have been built.

Poor households face numerous obstacles to home ownership. Minha Casa Minha Vida has eased the legal requirements of contracts, as people working and living in the informal sector often cannot provide proof of income and other required documentation.

But families that earn meager wages in informal jobs as street vendors or domestics may find it just as difficult to stay in their homes. According to the University of São Paulo's LabCidade, an urban planning think tank, the lowest-earning Minha Casa Minha Vida beneficiaries struggle to pay even reduced utilities and condo fees.

Among poor people who do manage to keep their homes, Minha Casa Minha Vida has unintentionally sent many into urban exile. The same LabCidade report showed that from a majority of the program's most affordable big-city units are located in the outskirts, where land prices are lower. Thus many of its poorest beneficiaries are stranded far from downtown job opportunities and public transportation.

Those who purchase homes more centrally located in expensive cities often end up acceding quickly to real estate pressure. São Paulo real estate prices went up 153% between 2009 and 2012. Beneficiaries often resell their units, indirectly transferring public subsidies to better-off families, while the poorest return to substandard living conditions.

Home ownership as an affordable housing strategy has the additional downside of limiting residential mobility. That is, unemployed or underemployed home owners have less flexibility to pursue job opportunities, because they're attached to a specific neighborhood for the medium- or long-term.

For Brazil to serve the needs of its poorest citizens, it must complement the home ownership system with alternative ways to access housing. Rent subsidies, like those proposed in Haddad's housing plan, are critical. But I'm also looking internationally for successful models that Brazil could emulate.

Collective ownership, in which residents co-own properties, is an affordable housing model common in Uruguay and other Latin American countries. Co-ops would have great advantages for Brazil, with its organized housing movements and squatters who occupy numerous abandoned buildings in cities across the country.

Community-based land trusts, which finance nonprofit organizations to build and manage housing developments on behalf of a community, would also be a beneficial addition. This approach has been successful in offering affordable access to housing and land in the US, with pilots in Kenya and elsewhere, according to the United Nations.

Finally, there are housing projects. Despite its well-documented imperfections, the New York City Housing Authority is an important example of successful, affordable housing policy.

Simply having a municipal entity tasked with public housing is a feat. Brazil has nothing of the sort. It also provides a model for selecting tenants, financial management of public properties and, critically, allowing poor people to live in wealthy neighborhoods.

São Paulo does have some experience in this realm, to mixed results, as my research shows. In 2002 the city converted six buildings into public housing, including Parque do Gato project ("Cat's Park"), to house unemployed people relocated from the slums, and Vila dos Idosos ("Seniors' Village"), for retirees.

The former is now in a bad state of repair. The move was not accompanied by a jobs program, and approximately 70% of residents are unable to pay maintenance fees. Seniors Village, on the other hand, is well maintained; retirees' fixed incomes have managed to keep payments up to date.

Brazil's exclusive investment in buying property to build new housing as an affordable housing policy has ignored the needs of its poorest citizens and inflated the real estate market, according to a 2014 report, "benefiting primarily owners and investors and making it even more difficult for the low-income population to access adequate housing".

If Mayor-elect Dória does not consider alternatives such as full rent subsidies, public housing and co-ops, he will fail São Paulo by repeating mistakes made with Minha Casa Minha Vida. Governments are not corporations. A city that only values profits and efficiency does so at the expense of real solutions for complex problems.

Simone Gatti is a postdoctoral researcher in Architecture and Urban Studies, University of São Paulo. She has received funding from the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) for her research.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article at https://theconversation.com/to-house-its-poorest-brazil-must-go-beyond-home-ownership-and-look-abroad-for-inspiration-67437

The Conversation

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Who's Online

We have 8719 guests and no members online

Statistics

Users
3
Articles
17369
Articles View Hits
130605369

----------

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Search