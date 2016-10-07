Brazil President Gets First Win in Congress in Fight to Contain Public Spending

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 - formerly PEC 241 ...

Read more

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo's mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands over Brazi...

Read more

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil's public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impe...

Read more

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President's Ouster
Brazil's President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspici...

Read more

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

Read more

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the eco...

Read more

A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves, a Brazilian Treasure, to the English-Reading World
Rubem Alves is one of Brazil's most beloved and widely read writers. His essays, stories,...

Read more

Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capi...

Read more

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most grisly fashi...

Read more

There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the newborn infant of theat...

Read more

While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity pl...

Read more

There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals Hate
At the same moment that the lower chamber of the Brazilian congress was moving forward wit...

Read more

The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil Join in a Crusade to Exterminate the PT
The debate over whether the regime change in Brazil constituted a coup hinges on whether ...

Read more

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. Wo...

Read more

IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting that Brazil will surpass Italy next y...

Read more

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in...
A Publisher on a Mission: Offer Rubem Alves,...
Until Recently Brazil's Most Powerful Politician, Ex...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead:...
There Stood Brazil's Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous...
While Some Call Brazil's 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy,...
There's Something About the State that Brazilian Neoliberals...
The Media and the Three Powers in Brazil...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil...
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again

Brazil President Gets First Win in Congress in Fight to Contain Public Spending

Brazilian president, Michel Temer - Marcos Corrêa/PR A congressional committee in Brazil approved on Thursday a constitutional amendment that would limit public spending to the rate of inflation for 20 years, handing President Michel Temer an initial victory in his plan to plug a widening deficit.

Left unchecked, public spending at the current rate could lead to fiscal collapse and public accounts insolvency, "a repeat of the Greek tragedy."

The lower house committee voted 23-7 to pass the proposal, which will be put to a vote in the full chamber early next week. Its approval requires two votes in the plenary of the lower house and two more in the Senate, needing a three-fifths majority in each chamber.

Temer's government is seeking to press ahead with unpopular reforms in the wake of last weekend's municipal elections.

Brazilian president, Michel Temer - Marcos Corrêa/PR

The amendment is designed to curb a budget deficit equivalent to 10% of GDP. Hopes for its passage have made Brazilian assets among the best performing in the world this year despite an economy submerged in a two-year recession.

In a concession to ease its passage, the government announced on Monday that a cap on health and education expenditure would not go into effect until 2018, rather than next year.

Leftist opponents have demanded more time to debate a measure they say violates the spirit of Brazil's 1988 constitution, which made generous provisions for social spending. They plan to seek a court injunction to block the amendment.

Backers warn that Latin America's largest nation, which is wrestling with a sprawling corruption scandal, could follow Greece's path to financial meltdown if spending is not controlled.

Temer said this week that public debt, which ended last year at a level equivalent to two-thirds of economic output, would reach 100% of GDP by 2024 without the measure.

"If this change is not adopted, fiscal collapse and the insolvency of public accounts are inevitable," lawmaker Darcisio Perondi said in his report to the committee studying the measure.

"Brazil could repeat the tragedy of Greece." Perondi said the previous government of Dilma Rousseff, who was removed from office in August for breaking budget laws, left an onerous legacy of overdrawn accounts

The conclusion of municipal elections in most cities across Brazil last weekend allows Temer's ruling Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) and its coalition allies a freer hand to back the measure. A small number of cities face a second-round runoff this month.

Rousseff's Accounts Rejected

The head of the Brazilian Congress, Senator Renan Calheiros, received a report from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on Wednesday (October 5) recommending the rejection of the president Dilma Rousseff's accounts for 2015.

The document lists 10 irregularities, among which the omission of liabilities of the federal government with the Banco do Brasil, the Caixa Econômica Federal, the National Social Development Bank (BNDES), and the Guarantee Fund for Length of Service (FGTS).

According to the report, as was the case in 2014, the government also used resources from Banco do Brasil in 2015 to afford the costs of a funding plan for agriculture, a move that became known as pedalada fiscal (fiscal backpedaling), which led to Rousseff's impeachment late in August.

Also in 2015, the government raised spending even though it was aware of the need for cutting costs to meet the fiscal target

This is the second time the TCU recommends the rejection of the accounts in Rousseff's administration. The report written for 2014 was also submitted to Congress, but was subsequently approved with reservations by the lawmakers.

Mercopress/ABr

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Who's Online

We have 8627 guests and no members online

Statistics

Users
3
Articles
17369
Articles View Hits
130605200

----------

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Search